Tim Cook Biography Sheds Light On How Apple Became A Trillion Dollar Company

Listen to this segment of River to River from April 25, 2019

When Tim Cook took the reigns as CEO of Apple after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011, the company's future was uncertain and many were skeptical that Cook could fill the shoes of a tech icon like Jobs. In 2018, Apple became the world's first trillion dollar public company.

In this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer talks with Leander Kahney, author of "Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level" to discuss Cook's impact on the company's success, innovation, and the tech industry as a whole.

"In the Tim Cook-era, the first major product was the Apple Watch - the first product that Steve Jobs didn't have any hand in," Kahney says, "and it's looking like a smash hit. It's already bigger than the entire Swiss watch industry put together. It's the world's most popular wearable, and it's the first device that's been medically certified."

Kahney also sheds light on Cook's background, how his background relates to his views on tech privacy and security, and rumors of future Apple projects.