Related Program: 
River to River

Tim Cook Biography Sheds Light On How Apple Became A Trillion Dollar Company

By , & 41 minutes ago
  • Tim Cook giving the keynote speech at the 2012 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.
    Tim Cook giving the keynote speech at the 2012 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.
    Wikipedia

When Tim Cook took the reigns as CEO of Apple after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011, the company's future was uncertain and many were skeptical that Cook could fill the shoes of a tech icon like Jobs. In 2018, Apple became the world's first trillion dollar public company.

In this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer talks with Leander Kahney, author of "Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level" to discuss Cook's impact on the company's success, innovation, and the tech industry as a whole.

"In the Tim Cook-era, the first major product was the Apple Watch - the first product that Steve Jobs didn't have any hand in," Kahney says, "and it's looking like a smash hit. It's already bigger than the entire Swiss watch industry put together. It's the world's most popular wearable, and it's the first device that's been medically certified."

Kahney also sheds light on Cook's background, how his background relates to his views on tech privacy and security, and rumors of future Apple projects.

Tags: 
Books and Authors
New Tech
technology
River to River

Related Content

Microsoft President To Trump: To Deport A DREAMer, You'll Have To Go Through Us

By Sep 5, 2017

America's business leaders are speaking out against President Trump's move to end DACA.

The president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, took a notable stand. He said not only will his company lobby for a legislative solution but also that Microsoft is calling on Congress to make immigration the top priority, before tax reform. And he is calling on other business leaders to follow suit.

Finding Bix: An Iowa Legend Whose Music Lives On

By & Apr 17, 2019
Craig A Rodway / flickr

This program originally aired on August 2, 2017, and makes mention to an upcoming Bix 7 race. The next annual date for this event is July 27, 2019. 

Bix Beiderbecke was a self-taught cornet player from Davenport, a white kid from the corn belt born in 1903.  He only lived to be 28 years old, but against all odds his musical influence has lasted for generations. 

Apple CEO Tim Cook Comes Out, Writing He's 'Proud To Be Gay'

By Oct 30, 2014

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Privacy Is A Fundamental Human Right'

By Oct 1, 2015

Apple has long touted the power and design of its devices, but recently the world's most valuable company has been emphasizing another feature: privacy. That's no small matter when many users store important private data on those devices: account numbers, personal messages, photos.

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to NPR's Robert Siegel about how the company protects its customers' data, and how it uses — or doesn't use — that information.