Three Strikes and You're Out

Puccini’s last opera, Turandot, revolves around the beautiful Princess Turandot and the charming Prince Calaf. Turandot is full of “blood, violence, and fear – but also love and hope.”

Princess Turandot declares that anyone who attempts to marry her and fails to answer three riddles correctly will be punished by death. Prince Calaf takes on the challenge. As the tale unfolds, sacrifices are made, hearts are broken, and blood is spilled, but love ultimately wins.

The Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s cast for Turandot includes:

Princess Turandot – Rebecca Nash, soprano

Calaf – Ta’u Pupu’a, tenor

Liù – Chloé Olivia Moore, soprano

Timur – Stephen Swanson , baritone

L’imperatore Altoum – Jesse Donner, tenor

Ping – Andrew McLaughlin, baritone

Pang – Nicholas Nestorak, tenor

Pong – Max Zander, tenor

Mandarino – Matthew Lau, bass

Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre’s Director William Ferrara describes Puccini’s music as “beautiful, and grief stricken” and believes it is Puccini’s “undying message of hope that is his final gift to us.”

IPR Classical’s CROT Turandot broadcast times will be:

Saturday, May 4th at 8 pm

Sunday, May 5th at 11 pm

The Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre performance of Turandot will end IPR’s Arias in April series for this season.

