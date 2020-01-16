Three Iowans Help Refugees Living In A Tent City In Mexico

"River to River" host Ben Kieffer speaks with Texas Public Radio’s Reynaldo Leanos Jr., Sue Otto, Sally Hartman and Deb Schoelerman about the crisis at the border.

Also joining the conversation are Sue Otto, Sally Hartman and Deb Schoelerman. The three Iowa women describe their visit to a tent city in Matamoros, Mexico. The city is located just over border from Brownsville, Texas. Together they detailed the harsh living conditions many refugees have had to endure.

Otto, Hartman and Schoelerman are Spanish speakers and members of the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville and Iowa City. They teamed up with a South Texas group known as Angry Tias so they could provide aid to a growing humanitarian crisis.

