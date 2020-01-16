Related Program: 
Three Iowans Help Refugees Living In A Tent City In Mexico

By & 18 minutes ago
  In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, men discuss rumors of other migrants who successfully snuck into the U.S. in a tent camp outside the closed Benito Juarez sports complex, in Tijuana, Mexico.
    Rebecca Blackwell / AP Photo

On this edition of River to River host Ben Kieffer speaks with Reynaldo Leanos Jr., a border and immigration reporter with Texas Public Radio, about the crisis at the border.

Also joining the conversation are Sue Otto, Sally Hartman and Deb Schoelerman. The three Iowa women describe their visit to a tent city in Matamoros, Mexico. The city is located just over border from Brownsville, Texas. Together they detailed the harsh living conditions many refugees have had to endure.

Otto, Hartman and Schoelerman are Spanish speakers and members of the Unitarian Universalist Society in Coralville and Iowa City. They teamed up with a South Texas group known as Angry Tias so they could provide aid to a growing humanitarian crisis.

Guests:

