Host Ben Kieffer has a conversation with Chris Liddell-Westefeld, author of “They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing The Dream On Obama’s Improbable Campaign.”

In 2007, Iowa native Chris Liddell-Westefeld became a field organizer for the Obama campaign. His early start eventually led to career in White House where he spent five years working for the Obama Administration.

Right before Liddell-Westefeld's departure, he started a project to document President Obama’s historic path to the White House. Twelve years and 200 interviews later, Liddell-Westefeld has now released his book “They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing The Dream On Obama’s Improbable Campaign.”

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Liddell-Westefeld about his research, the many conversations with alumni of the campaign, including President Obama himself, and his thoughts on the caucuses.

Guest:

Chris Liddell-Westefeld, author