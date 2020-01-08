Related Program: 
River to River

They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing The Dream On Obama’s Improbable Campaign

By , & 1 minute ago
  • Chris Liddell-Westefeld interviews President Barack Obama inside the Oval Office.
    Chris Liddell-Westefeld interviews President Barack Obama inside the Oval Office.
    Pete Souza / The Obama White House

In 2007, Iowa native Chris Liddell-Westefeld became a field organizer for the Obama campaign. His early start eventually led to career in White House where he spent five years working for the Obama Administration.

Right before Liddell-Westefeld's departure, he started a project to document President Obama’s historic path to the White House. Twelve years and 200 interviews later, Liddell-Westefeld has now released his book “They Said This Day Would Never Come: Chasing The Dream On Obama’s Improbable Campaign.”

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Liddell-Westefeld about his research, the many conversations with alumni of the campaign, including President Obama himself, and his thoughts on the caucuses.

Guest:

Chris Liddell-Westefeld, author

Tags: 
River to River
Books and Authors
2020 Iowa Caucuses
President Obama

Related Content

In Iowa, Biden And Sanders Speak Out Against U.S. Killing Of Iran's Soleimani

By Jan 6, 2020
Clay Masters / IPR

Politicians around the country have been responding to President Donald Trump's order to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This is also the case in Iowa, where the caucuses are now less than a month away.

Many of the Democrats were in the state this weekend, including two of the front runners: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

In Waterloo, Former Vice President Joe Biden spent time calling possible supporters to see if he could count on their support on February 3.

He held a flip phone to his right ear. 

Following Soleimani Killing, Iowans Consider Candidates' Foreign Policy

By Jan 5, 2020
Kate Payne/IPR

Democratic presidential candidates are criticizing the Trump administration’s decision-making process in killing a top Iranian military commander. With less than a month until the first in the nation Iowa caucuses, some potential caucusgoers say the tensions in the Middle East could impact how they make their decisions.

'You Can Make It Happen': An Ascendant Yang Courts Iowans A Month Out From Caucus Night

By Jan 4, 2020
Kate Payne / IPR

A month out from caucus night, entrepreneur Andrew Yang is banking on success in Iowa to rocket his upstart campaign through the early states and “all the way to the top."