Tainted Love: These Songs Were Forever Ruined By Exes

By editor 54 minutes ago
Originally published on February 14, 2019 4:36 pm

This Valentine's Day, NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Jessica Roy, an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times, about her piece on songs that were ruined by exes and past relationships.