Tacocat Says This Mess Is A Place + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Tacocat is a quartet that makes fun music. With a band name that's a palindrome, how could they not? But making danceable punky pop music does not preclude them from delivering thoughtful lyrics that comment on our culture and world.

The group came together around 2007, with guitarist Eric Randall and drummer Lelah Maupin meeting as co-workers at a Longview, Washington Safeway grocery store. Bree McKenna and Emily Nokes, part of the same Seattle punk milieu, soon joined up. Tacocat began releasing records and came to be known for their catchy feminist pop-punk songs.

For their fourth full-length, "This Mess Is A Place," Tacocat questions power structures and our interaction with current realities through the news cycle. But the music remains hopeful. As Emily Nokes says via Tacocat's record company: "We can examine some hard stuff, make fun of some evil stuff...feel some rage feelings...and still go get a banana daiquiri at the end."

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending May 19, 2019:

1 The Mountain Goats- "In League With Dragons"

2 Tacocat- "This Mess Is A Place"

3 Vampire Weekend- "Father Of The Bride"

4 Foxygen- "Seeing Other People"

5 Big Thief- "U.F.O.F."

6 Local Natives- "Violet Street"

7 Kevin Morby- "Oh My God"

8 Craig Finn- "I Need A New War"

9 Julia Jacklin- "Crushing"

10 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

11 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

12 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

13 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

14 Esperanza Spalding- "12 Little Spells"

15 Cayucas- "Real Life"

16 Mac DeMarco- "Here Comes The Cowboy"

17 Lee Fields & The Expressions- "It Rains Love"

18 Avey Tare- "Cows On Hourglass Pond"

19 Stella Donnelly- "Beware Of The Dogs"

20 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

21 Maps- "Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss."

22 Better Oblivion Community Center- "Better Oblivion Community Center"

23 Aldous Harding- "Designer"

24 Guided By Voices- "Warp & Woof"

25 Jade Bird- "Jade Bird"

26 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

27 Ex Hex- "It's Real"

28 Andrew Bird- "My Finest Work Yet"

29 Nilufer Yanya- "Miss Universe"

30 Big Wild- "Superdream"