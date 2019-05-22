Hear Charity's interview with Cyndi Gryte

After growing up in small-town Iowa and graduating from Iowa State University, Cyndi Gryte went to Manhattan where her wildest adventures and biggest blunders would go on to inspire her semi-autobiographical debut novel, “Sydney Shag and the Sirens: Heavy on the Vodka and a Little bit Dirty."

The novel follows Sydney Shag, an Iowa girl from the fictional town of Butter Creek, who feels the need to prove herself to her family. In these Talk of Iowa segments, host Charity Nebbe talks with Gryte about her eclectic job history, her friends and family, and the adventures that influenced her novel and upcoming cocktail recipe book.