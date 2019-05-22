Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Sydney Shag And The Sirens: Heavy On The Vodka And A Little Bit Dirty

By & 20 minutes ago
  • Cyndi Gryte

After growing up in small-town Iowa and graduating from Iowa State University, Cyndi Gryte went to Manhattan where her wildest adventures and biggest blunders would go on to inspire her semi-autobiographical debut novel, “Sydney Shag and the Sirens: Heavy on the Vodka and a Little bit Dirty."

The novel follows Sydney Shag, an Iowa girl from the fictional town of Butter Creek, who feels the need to prove herself to her family. In these Talk of Iowa segments, host Charity Nebbe talks with Gryte about her eclectic job history, her friends and family, and the adventures that influenced her novel and upcoming cocktail recipe book.

Tags: 
Books and Authors
Talk of Iowa

Related Content

Unwritten Rules Of English

By & May 16, 2019
Kev Haworth Photography

We all use adjectives to describe things and the world around us, for example: "look at that speedy little red car!" or "look the beautiful clear blue sky." So why don't we say "that red little speedy car" or "that blue clear beautiful sky"?

Adjectives have different classes (color, size, quality, ect.) that appear in a predetermined order, which English speakers automatically use without even thinking about it.

Reflection And Connection: A New Essay Collection Shares Stories And Advice

By , & May 13, 2019
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

In a world where it seems like everyone is incredibly busy, author Tracey Kelley would like us to slow down and be more present in our own lives.