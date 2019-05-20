Hear the full conversation.

This program originally aired on 10-02-18.

Art Cullen's commentary about water quality and agribusiness in Iowa won him the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing in 2017 .

During this hour of River to River, Cullen takes host Ben Kieffer on a tour of the Storm Lake Times newspaper offices as well as taking him through the city of Storm Lake itself. Cullen talks all about how he won the award, the founding of the paper, and his new book Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper.