Stephen Hamilton Performs at Davenport’s St. Anthony’s Church

An internationally famous organist and a Noack pipe organ are all the buzz for this week’s Iowa Arts Showcase.

St. Anthony's Church in Davenport is hosting a concert featuring Iowa native, organist Stephen Hamilton, on Sunday, May 5th at 3 PM.

Stephen Hamilton “is Minister of Music Emeritus at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal), in New York City, where he conducted the semi-professional Holy Trinity Choir and was Artistic Director of Music at Holy Trinity, the church's subscription concert series for twenty years.” He is “in demand as a clinician for master classes and workshops” and is sought out to perform worldwide. Mr. Hamilton has “been heard in hundreds of solo recitals and on the nationally broadcast radio program Pipe Dreams as well as WETS-FM's Pipes, Pedals and Pistons.”

Mr. Hamilton will be performing on St. Anthony’s new Noack Pipe Organ. In October of 2017, the church held a dedication recital performed by Philippe Lefebvre, organist at Notre-Dame Cathedral Paris. The Noack Organ Company says, “The organ while modest in its number of ranks, punches above its weight thanks to the flexibility of its stoplist (including an either/or drawstop action) and a sympathetic acoustics.”

Proceeds from the concert go to the “McAnthony window at the church that feeds those in need 5 days a week.”

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.stanthonysdavenportiowa.org/concert-tickets.html.