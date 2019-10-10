State Lawmaker Charged With Drunken Driving

  • scott ourth
    Rep. Scott Ourth, D-Ackworth, speaks at the Iowa Capitol in 2017.
    John Pemble / IPR

State Rep. Scott Ourth has been charged with drunken driving after a weekend arrest in northwest Iowa.

Ourth is a Democrat from Ackworth, representing part of Warren County south of Des Moines. According to a complaint filed in Cherokee County, police on Saturday night saw a truck with its headlights off.

Police report Ourth smelled of alcohol and had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

In a statement, Ourth said he made a "terrible mistake."

"I am profoundly embarrassed by my actions and accept full responsibility," Ourth said. "With support from my family, friends, and faith community, I'm meeting this situation head-on and taking the necessary steps to address this issue to make sure it never happens again, which includes professional counseling." 

Ourth is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28. 

