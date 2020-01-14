State Democratic And Republican Leaders Preview The 2020 Legislative Session

The majority and minority leaders of both chambers weigh in on key issues for the 2020 legislative session.

The 2020 legislative session gaveled in Monday, introducing a renewed opportunity for policy changes in Iowa. Iowa Senate and House leaders join River to River to discuss their priorities for the upcoming months.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse Reporter Katarina Sostaric interview both the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature. Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, react to the priorities of the Republican majority. They weigh in on issues like expanding the workforce and the state budget.

Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, and Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, discuss cutting taxes, improving access to childcare, funding water quality, and more.

Guests Include: