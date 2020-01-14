Related Program: 
River to River

State Democratic And Republican Leaders Preview The 2020 Legislative Session

By , , & 4 minutes ago
  • The 2020 legislative session began Monday in Des Moines.
    Michael Leland / Flickr

The 2020 legislative session gaveled in Monday, introducing a renewed opportunity for policy changes in Iowa. Iowa Senate and House leaders join River to River to discuss their priorities for the upcoming months. 

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse Reporter Katarina Sostaric interview both the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature. Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, react to the priorities of the Republican majority. They weigh in on issues like expanding the workforce and the state budget. 

Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, and Rep.  Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, discuss cutting taxes, improving access to childcare, funding water quality, and more. 

Guests Include:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR statehouse reporter
  • Todd Prichard, Iowa House minority leader
  • Janet Petersen, Iowa Senate minority leader 
  • Jack Whitver, Iowa Senate majority leader
  • Pat Grassley,  Iowa House speaker
