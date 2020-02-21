Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Starting Seeds For Spring

  It's time to start seedlings indoors for many plants you want to plant outdoors this spring
The days are starting to lengthen, and gardeners are itching to do something to get ready for the growing season. So, why not start some seeds indoors?

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with ISU Extension horticulturist Richard Jauron and assistant director of Reiman Gardens Aaron Steil about the best conditions for getting seeds to sprout, and the best way to prepare seedlings to go outside this spring.

Guests:

  • Richard Jauron, ISU Extension horticulturist
  • Aaron Steil, assistant director of Reiman Gardens
Talk of Iowa
