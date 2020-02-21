Starting Seeds For Spring

Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturists Richard Jauron and Aaron Steil about starting seeds.

The days are starting to lengthen, and gardeners are itching to do something to get ready for the growing season. So, why not start some seeds indoors?

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with ISU Extension horticulturist Richard Jauron and assistant director of Reiman Gardens Aaron Steil about the best conditions for getting seeds to sprout, and the best way to prepare seedlings to go outside this spring.

Guests: