Sports Gambling In Iowa Will Kick Off In August

By 5 hours ago
  • Iowa Racing and Gaming commissioner Julie Andres moves to approve a casino's sports betting license at a meeting in West Des Moines.
    Iowa Racing and Gaming commissioner Julie Andres moves to approve a casino's sports betting license at a meeting in West Des Moines.
    Grant Gerlock / IPR

Iowa casinos are making preparations to take their first wagers on sporting events starting at noon on Aug. 15. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the final rules for sports gambling at its meeting Tuesday. The commission also gave initial approval to 18 casinos that had applied for sports gambling licenses.

Before casinos officially start taking bets, they will each meet with the IRGC to go over their plans to verify that bettors are old enough to gamble and are located within state boundaries.

People must register at one of the licensed casinos before they can place a bet. IRGC administrator Brian Ohorilko said that could provide a boost for casinos with declining attendance.

“From a revenue standpoint, we’re not seeing significant additional revenue in some of the other states where sports has been authorized, but it definitely has increased the traffic,” Ohorilko said.

Prairie Meadows in Altoona plans to be ready to take wagers on-site at the start.

“The very first day, Aug. 15, at noon, we expect to take the first bet, so we’re excited,” said chief strategic officer Brad Rhines, adding that the casino has dedicated more than 8,000 square feet of space for its sports betting operation, which will be run by the sports book company William Hill. Other casinos are making similar arrangements with national and international sports betting operators.

While not all casinos will be ready on the first day, most are expected to start taking wagers in-person by the end of August when the college football season starts. Mobile wagering is likely to take longer to bring online in many cases.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law legalizing sports gambling for people in Iowa over 21 years old in May, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban.

Iowa’s law allows people to wager money in online fantasy sports competitions and to bet on professional sports, college games, motorsports, Olympic events, and FIFA tournaments. There are some restrictions, though. Wagers are not allowed on minor leagues, for instance, and people cannot bet on individual athletes in a game including an Iowa college or university.

Tags: 
Sports
Gambling & Casinos
2019 Legislative Session
news

Related Content

Regulators Plan Final Vote On Iowa Sports Betting

By Jul 11, 2019
Casinos like the Isle of Capri are making plans to be ready for sports betting once the final rules are approved.
Dustin Oliver / Flickr

State regulators will vote later this month on rules allowing sports betting in Iowa, fulfilling a law passed this year by the legislature. If the guidelines are adopted by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the first wagers could be made as soon as mid-August.

Summer Hoops With Megan Gustafson, Brandon Hurley and Izaah Knox

By , & Jun 26, 2019
AP

The city of Toronto and the nation of Canada have reason for celebration with the Raptors winning their first NBA championship this year, and so does Iowa. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is a Carroll native who worked his way to the top of the game, and now he has a ring to show for it.

Iowa Lawmakers Send Sports Betting Legalization Bill To Governor

By Apr 23, 2019
iowa capitol
John Pemble/IPR file

Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:50 a.m.

Iowans 21 and over could soon legally place bets on professional and college sports under a bill that lawmakers sent to the governor Monday evening.

Off Speed: Iowa Native Shares His Love of Baseball

By & Chelsea Hoye Apr 22, 2019
Thomas Rydberg

This conversation originally aired on June 28, 2017.

Author Terry McDermott grew up in Cascade, Iowa with a passion for baseball instilled by his father. Inspired by Seattle Mariners’ Felix Hernandez’s perfectly pitched game in 2012, McDermott wrote his latest book Off Speed: Baseball, Pitching and the Art of Deception. 

Lawmakers Hear From Would-Be Sports Betting Operators, And Some Opponents

By Feb 6, 2019
John Pemble / IPR

Representatives of Iowa’s lottery, casino, and horse-racing industries were among those making a case to lawmakers to let them handle sports betting in the state.  Pro sports leagues are also making a bid to run sports betting.

A Senate subcommittee Wednesday took testimony on four sports betting bills that favor different stakeholders.  Casino representatives say they have a long and successful track record handing betting in Iowa, and they’re already regulated by the state’s racing and gaming commission.