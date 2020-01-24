SPECIAL COVERAGE: Senate Impeachment Trial Programming Changes

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! was recorded LIVE in Iowa this week at the Des Moines Civic Center. We're excited for you to hear the hilarious and special show... but, the U.S. Senate has other plans.

Iowa Public Radio will be carrying special coverage of the impeachment trial this Saturday (meaning the regular Saturday broadcast of Wait Wait... will be preempted), but you can hear the Des Moines performance of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! when it airs on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. You can also listen to it through the IPR app as early as 9 a.m. Saturday - select "On Demand" from the menu and then select Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Additionally, other Saturday morning shows, including Ask Me Another and This American Life are not likely to air this weekend. You can listen to both of these shows on demand through the IPR app as well.