Southwest Iowa Struggles To Recover From Spring Flooding

By 2 hours ago
  • Flood in Hamburg, seen in early April.
    Flood in Hamburg, seen in early April.
    Katie Peikes / IPR file

Southwest Iowa communities are still struggling to recover from this spring’s flooding.

It’s been more than 130 days since the swollen Missouri River breached levees in the region. Mills County Public Health Administrator Sheri Bowen, the public information officer for the flood event, says the flooding has had people digging deep into their pockets to pay the mortgages of their damaged homes and rent temporary places to live.

“At this point as folks are getting settlements from FEMA on their properties, they’re finding that ongoing rent support is just no longer an option for many households,” Bowen said. “So financially it is a huge, huge strain for people.”

Bowen said some people are living outside in campers, which won’t work in the fall and winter. FEMA has provided the county with eight mobile home units so far. 

"This has been well over 100 days and it's getting very, very long." Sheri Bowen, Mills County

There are no longer evacuations in place for the county, but a lot of people have not returned home, Bowen said.

“This has been well over 100 days and it’s getting very, very long,” she said. “I think it’s so challenging for people who have been flood-affected and not been able to return to their home since March.”

South of Mills County, in Fremont County, evacuation orders were lifted in late June for the unincorporated areas of Percival, Bartlett and McPaul, north of Highway 2. Evacuation orders are still in place for everything west of Bluff Road and south of Highway 2.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius said in the more than four months since the flooding first hit in mid-March, people are still visiting his office for help. People are coming in and looking for clothes, furniture, non-perishable food and hygiene products, among other things, he said.

“Some of these people, they lost their house and they lost their job because of this flood and they’re still trying to find ways to make ends meet at this point in time,” Crecelius said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed several breaches along the Missouri River’s levee systems.

The Corps' Omaha District said in an email to Iowa Public Radio that it has completed the first four breach closures on levee systems on Iowa’s side of the river. They still have at least 40 breaches to fix.

The Corps said the next phase is to build the levees up to a 25-year level of protection – at least.

Crecelius said depending on how much snowfall comes next winter, he’s worried a 25-year level won’t be enough to prevent flooding.

“At 25-year protection, anything like what we had this year or in 2011 or last year will overtop that 25-year protection level,” Crecelius said.

Crecelius said he’s been told getting levee systems to pre-flood conditions could take two to three years.

Tags: 
news
2019 Floods
flooding
Rural Iowa

Related Content

Western Iowa Mayor Pitches Walking Trail Flood Control Measure To His City

By Jul 19, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file photo

The mayor of a small western Iowa town that flooded last spring pitched his idea for a future flood control measure during a town hall meeting Thursday.

Mississippi River Advocates, Army Corps To Hold Listening Sessions

By Jul 18, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR file

Eastern Iowa residents will have a chance to weigh in on flooding, drought and navigation on the Mississippi River at public meetings this month. Events are slated for this Saturday in Muscatine and July 27th in Dubuque.

Scientists Urge Davenport To Account For Climate Change In Flood Plans

By Jul 24, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR

Scientists are urging Davenport officials to factor in climate change as they debate future flood protection plans. Some analysts say this year’s historic flood levels could’ve been much worse.

Evacuations Lifted Across Southwest Iowa, But Many Homes Are Inaccessible

By Apr 29, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Many people who evacuated their southwest Iowa homes last month because of flooding are now allowed to return, but standing water is preventing some from getting back.

Southwest Iowa Levees Need Much Repair: 'We're At Mother Nature's Mercy Right Now'

By Mar 21, 2019
Courtesy of Fremont County Emergency Management

Extreme damage to Missouri River levees from flooding has officials in southwest Iowa concerned that they won’t be fixed in time for more possible flooding this spring. These levees that are built to prevent rivers from overflowing are in disrepair.

Fremont County Family Among Many Devastated By Western Iowa Flooding

By Apr 11, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

It’s been nearly a month since the swollen Missouri River and its tributaries started to flood western Iowa. In southwest Iowa’s Fremont County, hundreds of homes remain evacuated, with no word of when people can go back. 