Some Endangered Bird Species Have Made A Comeback

Host Charity Nebbe talks with wildlife biologist Jim Pease about Iowa's birds and the challenges they face.

In September of 2019 we learned the number of birds in North America had fallen by 29 percent since 1970.

There are 2.9 billion fewer birds today than there were 50 years ago. Some bird species, however, have increased dramatically in the past 20 years, inculding two species beloved in Iowa.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talkes with wildlife biologist Jim Pease about Iowa's birds, the pressure they face and why some species are thriving this time of year.



Guest: