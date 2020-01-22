Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Some Endangered Bird Species Have Made A Comeback

By , & 1 minute ago
  • Since 1970 the number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by 29 percent.
    Carole Anne Oikawa / Flickr

In September of 2019 we learned the number of birds in North America had fallen by 29 percent since 1970.

There are 2.9 billion fewer birds today than there were 50 years ago. Some bird species, however, have increased dramatically in the past 20 years, inculding two species beloved in Iowa. 

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talkes with wildlife biologist Jim Pease about Iowa's birds, the pressure they face and why some species are thriving this time of year. 

 Guest:

  • Jim Pease, wildlife biologist and Emeritus Associate Professor of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University
