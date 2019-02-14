SOI Sparkles with Glass' Piano Concerto

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features the wcfsymphony and their “Gala Season Opener” concert, with a special appearance from acclaimed American concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein.

Composer Philip Glass informed Simone Dinnerstein that he wanted to compose a piece specifically for her. She loved the idea and devised a plan to involve orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. Simone set forth to organize a consortium of orchestras, and the wcfsymphony was one of them.

Glass composed Piano Concerto No. 3 for this consortium and Simone. To say it has been a success is an understatement. Simone’s recording of the concerto reached number one on the Billboard classical charts.

Concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein and the wcfsymphony paired up to bring you the wcfsymphony Gala Season Opener. Conductor Jason Weinberger says that the audience was “beguiled” by the concerto performance.

Tune in to IPR Classical on Sunday, February 17 at 4 p.m. and Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m. to hear Simone Dinnerstein perform with the wcfsymphony.

Program

TCHAIKOVSKY Voyevoda, Op. 3: Overture

GLASS Piano Concerto No. 3

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Listen below to hear Jason talk more about the symphony’s opener.