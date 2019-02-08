SOI 2018-2019 Season Kickoff

It’s cold and blistery outside during this month of February, but that means Iowa Public Radio Classical’s Symphonies of Iowa is back!

Join IPR this weekend as we kick off the 2018-2019 season of Symphonies of Iowa with the Des Moines Symphony’s “Beethoven and Mahler’s Titan” concert.

Maestro Joseph Giunta’s began his 30th Anniversary Season last fall with the music that launched his career at the Des Moines Symphony – Mahler’s virtuosic “Titan” Symphony. Joining Maestro Giunta and the Des Moines Symphony is “one of the most admired pianists of his generation”, Inon Barnatan. A recipient of the “prestigious 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center’s 2015 Martin E. Segal Award”, the Israeli pianist is making his way to the top.

Tune in to IPR Classical on Sunday, February 10 at 4 p.m. and Monday, February 11 at 7 p.m. to hear Inon Barnatan perform with the DMSO.

Program

BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide

BEETHOVEN Emperor Concerto

MAHLER Symphony No. 1, The Titan

Listen below to hear an exclusive interview with Inon Barnatan.