River to River

Soggy To Sunburnt

By & & Julia DiGiacomo 2 minutes ago

 

The sixth day of the annual RAGBRAI bike ride takes host Ben Kieffer 71 miles from Fairfield through Salem to Burlington.

As part of our limited-run Bike Shorts podcast series, He walks us through the details that make RAGBRAI unique, stopping to taste-test a dill pickle and pickle juice from a roadside vendor. Chad Ferris sells around a thousand pickles during RAGBRAI, which he says helps prevent and alleviate cramping thanks to the electrolytes in the juice. 

Along the trail, Kieffer also chats with a few of the other 10,000 registered bicyclists like NPR Science Correspondent Richard Harris, who discusses what he’s recently learned about earthworms from a fellow RAGBRAI rider. 

Bike Shorts
Scenes From The Last Days Of RAGBRAI 2019

By 6 hours ago
Madeleine King / IPR

All last week, IPR's Ben Kieffer was riding across the state with Team No Pie Refused on RAGBRAI. Click through for a photo diary of the second half of the week by Ben and Team NPR's Sag Wagon Driver Madeleine King. 

Pedaling Through Adversity

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Jul 26, 2019

 

Host Ben Kieffer continues his trek across Iowa on RAGBRAI. Thursday's ride took bikers 68 miles from Centerville to Fairfield.

On this episode of the limited-run Bike Shorts podcast, Kieffer interviews several people about how adversity inspired their participation in the ride. Sisters Abbie Buscher and Ellie Larsen talk about biking to honor and remember their late mother. Larry Jewell shares how his goal to ride RAGBRAI got him through treatment for stage 4 cancer.

We also meet a unicyclist on the route and ask the question, "Where ya from?"

Bison Snacks And Goat Cuddles

By , & Jul 24, 2019

Host Ben Kieffer takes us through his experiences on day three of RAGBRAI starting in Winterset, traveling through South Central Iowa, crossing over Interstate 35 to the eastern side of the state and finishing in Indianola. 

The Longest Ride

By , & Jul 25, 2019

Host Ben Kieffer caputures day four of RAGBRAI as thousands of riders travel from Indianola to Centerville, which is the longest ride of the week. 

Kieffer also reflects on Tuesday afternoon, when two bikers crashed into each other coming down a steep hill into Indianola.  Both riders were flown out to hospitals and were reported to be in critical condition. Kieffer talks with former Des Moines Register columnist, Kyle Munson, about past RAGBRAI accidents and the importance of understanding safe cycling.  