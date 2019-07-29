Soggy To Sunburnt

Listen to the limited edition podcast, Bike Shorts

The sixth day of the annual RAGBRAI bike ride takes host Ben Kieffer 71 miles from Fairfield through Salem to Burlington.

As part of our limited-run Bike Shorts podcast series, He walks us through the details that make RAGBRAI unique, stopping to taste-test a dill pickle and pickle juice from a roadside vendor. Chad Ferris sells around a thousand pickles during RAGBRAI, which he says helps prevent and alleviate cramping thanks to the electrolytes in the juice.

Along the trail, Kieffer also chats with a few of the other 10,000 registered bicyclists like NPR Science Correspondent Richard Harris, who discusses what he’s recently learned about earthworms from a fellow RAGBRAI rider.