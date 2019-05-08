Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Singer Lissie On Ditching The West Coast For Life On An Iowa Farm

By & 14 minutes ago
  • Singer-songwriter Elisabeth Maurus, better known as Lissie, has returned to her Midwestern roots, making a life for herself on a rural farm in Northeast Iowa.
    Singer-songwriter Elisabeth Maurus, better known as Lissie, has returned to her Midwestern roots, making a life for herself on a rural farm in Northeast Iowa.
    Bill Reynolds

Like so many kids growing up in the Midwest, singer-songwriter Lissie was eager to leave. But after 15 years in California, the Rock Island, Illinois native has traded in her life on the West Coast for 47 acres and solitude on a rural farm in Northeast Iowa.

"It's funny how your perspective on where you're from, you know, it takes kind of growing up and seeing the rest of the world to appreciate how good you had it or how much you really love the place you're from," Lissie says. "Four years ago, I was like, I miss the Midwest. I think Iowa in particular, the countryside is just breathtaking, and that's where I want to be."

Now, a few years removed from the hustle of the Southern California music scene and with several more national and international tours under her belt, Lissie is reflecting on her changed reality, and looking forward to a life that lets her balance nights on the road with the serenity of Midwestern living.

Lissie's newest album "When I'm Alone: The Piano Retrospective" reflects her decision to move away from the established music scene of the west, and pursue a more stripped down existence. The album offers piano and vocal-only versions of Lissie originals including "Don't You Give Up on Me" and "When I'm Alone," plus vocal-focused covers of classics like Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with Lissie for a look at her recent musical accomplishments and what's next for the musician who has chosen to call Iowa home. 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
The B-Side
Arts & Culture
Iowa music
music

Related Content

Elizabeth Moen Is Having A Moment

By & Apr 16, 2019
Courtesy of Elizabeth Moen

Elizabeth Moen is a favorite in Iowa. She's played venues like Racoon Motel in Davenport, the Englert Theater in Iowa City, stopped by Daytrotter last year, and even made her way onto the Hinterland lineup for this summer.

But following the release of her second EP and a tour that took her from coast to coast and over seas,  it's becoming clear that Moen's fan base streaches far beyond statelines

Meskwaki Artist Lays Groundwork For Indigenous Gallery In Iowa City

By Apr 17, 2019
provided by Dawson Davenport

A Meskwaki artist is working to open an indigenous art gallery and event space in Iowa City. Multidisciplinary artist and writer Dawson Davenport wants to magnify the voices of other Native American creators. 

Iowa Public Radio Restores Its 1918 Steinway B

By & 3 hours ago
IPR/Madeleine King

In 2020, Iowa Public Radio will celebrate 100 years of providing quality public radio service to the state. We are still using at least one piece of equipment that is as old as our broadcast signal, and we've recently restored it to its original glory thanks to a grant from The Dahl Trust.