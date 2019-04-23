Simple Bet Puts Love to the Test

A tale of humor, deceit, mistakes, and forgiveness, Mozart’s Così fan tutte is described by the New York Times as his “last and wisest Italian comic opera.”

Così fan tutte shakes up everyone’s ideas about infidelity and devotion in a fun and light-hearted way.

The Luther College’s double cast for Così fan tutte includes:

Fiordiligi – Emily Dirks (Act I) and Natalie Nelson (Act II), soprano

Dorabella – Aidan Spencer (Act I) and Natalie Rumer (Act II), mezzo-soprano

Despina – Marie Sauze (Act I) and Brenna Sherman (Act II), soprano

Ferrando – Nathan Baldwin (Act I) and Mason Montuoro (Act II), tenor

Guglielmo – Josh Vidervol (Act I) and Isaiah Cammon (Act II), baritone

Don Alfonso – Mitchell Gage (Act I and Act II), baritone

Luther College Opera Chorus – featuring members from Luther’s award-wining vocal ensembles:

Mayalyn Cott, Eddy Galstad, Jenna Reimann, Sarah Smallfield, Katie Stuelke, Grace Huber, Abigail Korenchan, Kiley Korey, Gabrielle Laske, Garret Baumler, Jarrod Gross, Sean McKenzie, Riley Peters, Jacob Schmidt, Kurt Anderson, Xavier Conzet, Colin Cosgrove, Noah Lauer, Kelvin Li, Jacob Southerland

Luther College Opera’s stage director Andrew Whitfield believes the opera teaches a valuable lesson for all of our relationships in life: “Rather than focusing on how our beloveds do not meet our idealized and idolized versions of what we believe they should be, we can choose to accept them as they are.”

IPR Classical’s Così fan tutte show times will be:

Saturday, April 27th at 8 pm

Sunday, April 28th at 11 pm

The Luther College production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte will be followed on May 4th at 8 pm and May 5th at 11 pm by a Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre performance of Turandot.