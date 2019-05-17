Simon Sings Porgy & Bess With The DMSO

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features Iowa native and internationally-renowned bass-baritone Simon Estes taking the stage with the Des Moines Symphony for their “Simon Sings Porgy & Bess” concert.

Simon Estes joined the Des Moines Symphony along with Janice Chandler-Eteme, “one of the world’s foremost lyric sopranos,” to perform selections from Gershwin’s “beloved” Porgy & Bess.

Simon Estes “has filled opera houses from New York City to Paris and beyond.”

Also featured on the concert is Luther College’s celebrated Nordic Choir, directed by Dr. Andrew Last. They sing Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms with boy soprano, Anthony Petruconis. Nordic Choir “enjoys national and international acclaim as one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States.”

The Des Moines Symphony’s “Simon Sings Porgy & Bess” concert airs this weekend on IPR Classical on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 4 pm and Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7 pm.

PROGRAM

SHOSTAKOVICH Festive Overture

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

GERSHWIN Music from Porgy & Bess

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Joseph Giunta, conducting

Simon Estes, bass-baritone

Janice Chandler-Eteme, soprano

Anthony Petruconis, boy soprano

Luther College Nordic Choir

Andrew Last, Nordic Choir director

Listen below to hear an interview with Simon Estes, Maestro Giunta, and Andrew Last.

Listen to Jacqueline's interview with Maestro Giunta here.

Listen to Jacqueline's interview with Simon Estes here.