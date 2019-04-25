Iowa native and internationally-renowned bass-baritone Simon Estes takes the stage with the Des Moines Symphony this weekend for their “Simon Sings Porgy & Bess” concert.

Simon Estes joins the Des Moines Symphony along with Janice Chandler-Eteme, “one of the world’s foremost lyric sopranos,” to perform selections from Gershwin’s “beloved” Porgy & Bess.

Also featured on the concert is Luther College’s celebrated Nordic Choir, directed by Dr. Andrew Last. They will sing Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms with boy soprano, Anthony Petruconis. Nordic Choir “enjoys national and international acclaim as one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States.”

Simon Estes “has filled opera houses from New York City to Paris and beyond.” The Des Moines Symphony’s “Simon Sings Porgy & Bess” concert is this weekend on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

For tickets and more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-6-simon-sings-porgy-bess/.

PROGRAM

SHOSTAKOVICH Festive Overture

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

GERSHWIN Music from Porgy & Bess

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Joseph Giunta, conducting

Simon Estes, bass-baritone

Janice Chandler-Eteme, soprano

Anthony Petruconis, boy soprano

Luther College Nordic Choir

Andrew Last, Nordic Choir director