Sifting Through The Research On The Weed Killer, Glyphosate

Hear the entire program - Talk of Iowa

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, manufactured by Monsanto-Bayer, is widely used in Iowa. It's sprayed on thousands of acres of farmland each year and is commonly used in lawns and gardens.

Earlier this month, a California jury awarded a couple more than $2 million in a dispute against Monsanto, ruling that the plaintiffs contracted non-Hodgkin lymphoma because of their use of Roundup. This is the third such case to end this way in California in the last two years.

Bayer continues to defend the safety of the product and it's hard to know what to believe.

In this hour of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe hosts a conversation about how we use Roundup, what we can learn from these court cases, and what scientific evidence can tell us about the chemical glyphosate.

Guests include:

IPR reporter Grant Gerlock

Jennie Zwagerman, associate director of the Drake Agricultural Law Center

Dr. Charles Lynch, Medical Director of the State Health Registry of Iowa

Bob Hartzler, professor of agronomy and an extension weed specialist at ISU Extension

Several farmers also join the discussion, including Doug Adams of Humbolt, Mitchell Hora of Washington, and Bruce Rohwer of Paullina.