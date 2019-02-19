Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra to Perform in Iowa

It’s not every day that a premier symphony orchestra from China performs in Iowa.

On Friday, February 22, the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra will be performing in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. IPR will be broadcasting the concert live at 7 p.m.

The orchestra was established in 1956 with the construction of the famous Shanghai Opera House. It is famous for its interpretation of classical symphony repertoire, performing “the masterpieces of the world’s most historic composers” along with “works of famous Chinese composers.” In addition, the orchestra presents music from numerous operas and ballets.

Having been conducted by renowned maestros such as Neeme Järvi, Franz Welser-Möst, Daniel Oren, Lorin Maazel, John Nelson, Thomas Sanderling, Markus Stenz, Zoltan Kocsis, Maurice Peress and Jan Latham-Koenig, the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra has toured throughout Europe and Asia. Their appearance in Iowa is part of their 2019 USA tour, which serves as their debut in concert halls of North America.

The opera will be conducted by Lin Yousheng, with guest piano soloist Song Siheng.

Attend in person at UNI’s Gallagher Bluedorn or tune in to IPR Classical on Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. to hear the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra’s debut in Iowa!

PROGRAM

GIUSEPPE VERDI Overture to La forza del destino

XIAN XINGHAI Yellow River Piano Concerto

ANTONÍN DVORÁK Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World

For more information on the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra, visit their website at http://www.shanghaigjysymphony.com/.