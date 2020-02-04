Severe Flooding And Intense Precipitation: Climate Change In Iowa

Jerry Schnoor describes what the world will look like if nothing is done to combat climate change.

From wildfires in California and Australia to category five hurricanes destroying small islands, Jerry Schnoor describes how climate change has manifested itself around the world. Iowa has experienced the effect of climate change through severe flooding and intense precipitations.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Schnoor joins host Charity Nebbe to describe what the world will look like if nothing is done to combat climate change and how Iowans will have to adapt to a climate-changing planet.

Schnoor has been studying and educating people about the effects of climate change for the last 30 years. He will be speaking about climate change and Iowa at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Blank Park Zoo as part of their Hope for the Wild Conservation Speaker Series.

Guest:

Jerry Schnoor, Professor and Civil, and Environmental Engineering and Co-Director of the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research Faculty Research Engineer.