Serving NATO And The Navy, James Stavridis Looked To These Leaders For Lessons

A meditation on character and leadership from former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO James Stavridis. The new book is “Sailing True North.”



Adm. James Stavridis, retired four-star Navy admiral with a career spanning more than 30 years. Former allied commander at NATO, where he oversaw operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Balkans and piracy off the coast of Africa. Dean emeritus of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Operating Executive at The Carlyle Group. (@stavridisj)

Author of “Sailing True North: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character” and “Sea Power: The History and Geopolitics of the World’s Oceans.”



Excerpt from “Sailing True North” by James Stavridis

From SAILING TRUE NORTH: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character. Published by arrangement with Penguin Press, a member of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2019 by James Stavridis.



