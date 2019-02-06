Sensational Soprano Sara Gartland Sings in Des Moines

World-renowned soprano Sara Gartland’s career is soaring!

Ms. Gartland has performed leading roles with the Dallas, San Francisco, Austin Lyric, San Diego, and Des Moines Metro Operas to name a few. Last summer, Ms. Gartland sang the title role in Dvořák’s Rusalka with the Des Moines Metro Opera. This summer, she returns to Des Moines to play the role of Marie in Berg’s Wozzeck.

She is described as “possessing a substantial lyric soprano of great beauty and rock solid technique that seems to know no bounds when it comes to alluring sheen, emotional connection, thrilling top notes, vibrant mid-range, floated pianissimi.” Opera Today said they would “wager there is no one in the world singing this role (Rusalka) better than Sara Gartland.”

On Sunday, February 10 at 2 PM, Sara will perform an afternoon of “opera, art song and musical theatre favorites” at Plymouth Church in Des Moines.

Tickets are $25 for adults and FREE for students. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://desmoinesmetroopera.org/gartland/.

Sara Gartland gives Iowa Public Radio an exclusive interview. Listen below to hear it.