Senators Rely On Surrogates To Spread Their Messages In Iowa As Impeachment Trial Begins

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders is one of four U.S. Senators who are back in Washington and away from Iowa as President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Monday in Des Moines, Sanders told a crowd he will have to rely more on volunteers and surrogates to close the deal than he had hoped.

Sanders finished his remarks at the rally by saying he’d built a movement in Iowa four years ago in the face of widespread doubt.

“The economic establishment, the political establishment. The media… Those ideas are very radical. Nobody in America will support them. Well, the people in Iowa did. Iowa started the revolution. In Iowa, let’s complete the revolution. Thank you very much!!”

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet were also campaigning in the state Monday.

The impeachment trial comes at a time when many Iowa voters are still trying to make up their minds about who to support at the Iowa caucuses, which are now less than two weeks away.

Steve Jones and his wife Dee plan to caucus and came to hear Sanders speak at the rally. Dee is caucusing for the Vermont Senator, and Steve is still trying to decide between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Part of the reason why I’m here. Check Bernie out… y’know up close and personal. I’ve seen him on TV a lot. I like a lot the things that he stands for,” he said.

Polls in Iowa have shown a close race between Sanders, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Butigieg. The caucses are on Feb. 3.