The 2019 Iowa legislature may be poised to increase the number working Iowans who can claim a tax credit for child care expenses.

Parents with an annual income above $45,000 are not currently eligible. A bill that’s cleared a Senate subcommittee would make Iowa parents who earn up to $57,000 a year eligible for child care tax credits.

“It’s important that parents have dollars that they can spend on child care and so forth,” said Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who has been working on the proposal. “and that’s what this does.”