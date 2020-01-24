Sen. Elizabeth Warren Outlines Priorities 10 Days Ahead Of The Iowa Caucuses

Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses policy and campaigning just 10 days before the Iowa caucuses.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren just 10 days ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Kieffer spoke with Warren Friday morning before she returned to the U.S. Senate chamber to continue impeachment trial proceedings.

Kieffer and Warren discuss campaigning in the midst of the Washington-based trial, her plans to implement significant tax policy changes if elected and Warren’s vote in favor of the USMCA trade agreement, a deal that has garnered criticism from some climate policy advocates.

