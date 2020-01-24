Related Program: 
River to River

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Outlines Priorities 10 Days Ahead Of The Iowa Caucuses

By & 5 minutes ago
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins the program from Washington to discuss climate policy, tax reform and other top policy concerns ahead of caucus day.
    John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren just 10 days ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Kieffer spoke with Warren Friday morning before she returned to the U.S. Senate chamber to continue impeachment trial proceedings.

Kieffer and Warren discuss campaigning in the midst of the Washington-based trial, her plans to implement significant tax policy changes if elected and Warren’s vote in favor of the USMCA trade agreement, a deal that has garnered criticism from some climate policy advocates.

Editor's note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.
 

River to River
2020 Iowa Caucuses

What To Know About The Iowa Democratic Caucus Rules Before Feb. 3

By 1 hour ago
Clay Masters / IPR File

The Iowa Democratic Party is doing the Iowa caucuses a bit differently this year. In 2016, the Democratic National Committee told the state party they needed to be able to do a recount in 2020. 

Here are the big changes for this year:

1. Presidential preference cards: Each caucusgoer will write down their choices on what the party is calling a presidential preference card. This will create a paper trail of each and every Democratic caucusgoer’s preferred candidates that can be referenced in the event a recount is called.

What To Expect When You're Expecting To Caucus

By & Jan 23, 2020

Every four years, people have to basically relearn how the Iowa Democratic caucuses work. This year, a slate of new rules means caucus night could get even more confusing, and campaigns will have more ways than ever to spin the results out of Iowa. On the eighteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll break down what actually happens on February 3rd. Plus, conversations with two candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Tom Steyer.