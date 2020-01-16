Seasoned Caucusgoer? First-Timer? What You Need To Know Before Caucus Night

On February 3, Iowans will meet for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Each party has its own rules and locations. Your caucus location is probably not the same place you go to vote, and both parties ask that you check your voter registration ahead of time.

Even though Democrats are getting a lot of the attention right now, Republicans are caucusing too.

How do I register to vote or update my voter registration?

If you have an Iowa driver's license, you can update your name and address from home online. Do that here.

If you're not registered to vote, or if you aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote, you can do that online too.

Where do I go on caucus night?

If you’re caucusing for the first time, you’ll need to find out what precinct you’re in, and from there, you can find the location of your caucus site.

Find your precinct here.

Once you know your precinct, you can find your caucus site here if you’re a Republican and here if you're a Democrat.

What happens at a caucus?

How do the Iowa Democratic caucuses work?

At the Iowa Decmoratic caucuses, participants group themselves according to the candidate they support, or go to a group for people who are uncommitted. Once everyone has chosen a preference group, Iowans can speak on behalf of their candidate and try to convince undecided voters or voters in other groups to support their candidate and join their group.

Candidates must have 15 percent of participants at their caucus site in their preference group to be viable. If a candidate is not viable, participants in that preference group can choose to leave, or they can choose to go to another group.

If your candidate does not have the support of 15 percent of the people at your caucus after the first grouping, the process of going to a new group is called realignment. For the 2020 caucuses, there will be two reaglinments.

After the second realignment, caucusgoers will be given preference cards that will act as a paper record of who your caucus decides is the winner.

How do the Iowa Republican caucuses work?

At Iowa Republican caucuses sites, Iowans who support each candidate have the chance to speak about why they support the candidate that they do. After candidate representatives have a chance to speak, caucusgoers are handed a paper form to fill out to indicate who their preferred candidate is.

Those votes are then tallied and reported to party headquarters. Republicans don't have a percentage threshhold like Democrats do, and at Republican caucuses, there is no realigning process.

What's new about the caucuses this year?

Most of the notable changes this year have to do with the Democratic caucuses.

There was talk about Democrats hosting virtual caucuses to allow Iowans to call-in or caucus through a video chat. That idea was scrapped because of cyber-security concerns. There are a number of satellite locations this year that will allow Iowans to caucus if they can’t be at their regular precinct.

Most of these Democratic satellite locations will be in Iowa, but there are also going to be satellite caucus locations in a handful of states outside of Iowa including Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Washington D.C., California and Arizona, in addition to some international satellite locations happening in Scotland, the Republic of Georgia and in Paris, France.

Iowa Democrats are also focusing on virtual check-in, encouraging caucusgoers to register online to keep from waiting in long lines.

In 2016, there were ties at some precincts, and coin flips decided the winners. In the wake of those coin flips, there has been a push for better record keeping at caucus sites. This year caucusgoers will be given preference cards to fill out. These cards are not ballots, but this will create a paper record of who caucusgoers supported during their caucuses.

At the Iowa Democratic caucuses, a candidate has to get 15 percent of the supporters in the room to join his or her group to be viable during the caucus process. In past years, you’ve been able to leave a viable group to go to another. This year, that will not be the case. If you are part of a group that is viable, or if you’ve decided to go to the uncommitted group and the uncommitted group reaches the 15 percent threshold, you won’t be able to move to another group. This is a big change, and if you've caucused before, you should be aware of this new rule.

How should I prepare to go caucus?

If you are going to attend a caucus, you have to be standing in line to get inside your location by 7:00 p.m. on February 3.

Learn about the candidates! If you’re not a seasoned political junkie, that’s okay. Get up to speed on why Iowa has a caucus and not a primary, why Iowa goes first in the nation, and what the candidates have had to say as they’ve been campaigning in Iowa with our podcast Caucus Land, hosted by IPR’s Clay Master and Kate Payne.

Still have more questions? We’ve got answers! Tweet us @IowaPublicRadio.

Why is it called a caucus?

According to NPR Senior Political Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, the word caucus is thought to come from an Algonquin Indian word - cau' -cau-as'u, meaning "one who advises, urges, encourages," and "to talk to ... give counsel, advise, encourage, and to urge, promote, incite to action."