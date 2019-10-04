The Science Behind Autumn's Colors

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh and ISU Horticulture Extension Specialist Richard Jauron join this edition of 'Hort Day' to talk about the changing of the leaves.

Iowa's over one billion trees will soon break out with red, orange, yellow, or brown leaves, depending on the species.

On this edition of ‘Horticulture Day,’ Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to breaks down how, when mand why the colors of fall emerge.

The annual changing of the leaves is quickly approaching, according to Vitosh. Vitosh says trees usually turn around the middle of October, give or take about ten days depending on factors like weather conditions. Clear days and nights speed up the processes that lead to fall colors.

Later on, Vitosh and Iowa State University Horticulture Extension Specialist Richard Jauron answer questions from calls and emails about a wide variety of trees and plants.

