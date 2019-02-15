Schwarz Conducts Bernstein

The Des Moines Symphony and guest conductor Gerard Schwarz take the stage this weekend for the DMSO’s Masterworks IV concert.

Receiving 14 Grammy Award nominations and six Emmy Awards, Gerard Schwarz has led many of the world’s greatest orchestras and opera companies. Joining Maestro Schwarz and the Des Moines Symphony is Israeli pianist Roman Rabinovich. Winner of the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, Rabinovich has performed “throughout Europe and the USA in such prestigious venues as Leipzig’s Gewandhaus, London’s Wigmore Hall, the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory, Cité de la Musique in Paris and the Millennium Stage at Washington DC’s Kennedy Center.” Rabinovich performs Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto with the Des Moines Symphony.

The program features Bernstein’s “witty” Divertimento, Schumann’s “expressive” Symphony No. 2, and Prokofiev’s “jazz-infused and lyrical” Piano Concerto No. 3.

Listen below as Maestro Giunta shares details on the DMSO’s Masterworks IV concert. Listen below to hear the interview.

For DMSO tickets and more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-4-nelson-conducts-bernstein/

PROGRAM

BERNSTEIN Divertimento for Orchestra

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2