Scenes From The Last Days Of RAGBRAI 2019

By 4 hours ago
  • A greeting committee welcomes riders into Salem, IA - the day 6 meeting town. From right to left: Juanita Savely, Rhonda Gholson, Vicki Potter, Linda Lampe
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Riders pull into the day 6 meeting town.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Ben Kieffer uploads audio for "Bike Shorts," IPR's RAGBRAI podcast, from the road.
    Ben Kieffer / IPR
  • Day 6 of RAGBRAI ends along the Mississippi river in Burlington, IA.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Members of the NPR team stayed the night at the childhood home of the conservationist and author Aldo Leopold along the Mississippi river.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • The final day of RAGBRAI gives riders a mix of even terrain and heavy winds.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Ben Kieffer has a "sit down" with team Kybo.
    Ben Kieffer / IPR
  • The final day of RAGBRAI gives riders a mix of even terrain and heavy winds.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Riders take a break to cool down on day 7.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Riders decide whether to stop and cool down in Donnellson, IA or head towards the finish line on day 7.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Beth Howard, Pie Ambassador and the last person to live in the American Gothic house, brings pie to the NPR team.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Beth Howard, Pie Ambassador and the last person to live in the American Gothic house, brings pie to the NPR team.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • Riders seek shade, and goats, in the meeting town of Donnellson, IA on day 7.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • The last meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019, Donnellson, IA, has a long history of bringing in crowds.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • The final meeting town of RAGBRAI 2019 welcomes riders.
    Madeleine King / IPR
  • NPR's Richard Harris and IPR's Ben Kieffer 'toast' each other with pie outside the No Pie Refused bus final day of RAGBRAI.
    Ben Kieffer / IPR

All last week, IPR's Ben Kieffer was riding across the state with Team No Pie Refused on RAGBRAI. Click through for a photo diary of the second half of the week by Ben and Team NPR's Sag Wagon Driver Madeleine King. 

Tags: 
RAGBRAI
Bike Shorts

