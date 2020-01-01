Sanders Rings In The New Year With Rally In Des Moines

With 2020 comes a presidential election in November and the nominating process for the Democrats starts in just a little over a month in Iowa. Democratic candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a New Year’s Eve rally Tuesday night in downtown Des Moines.

Sanders narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in Iowa’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, 49.9 to 49.6.

Sanders told the crowd of more than 1,000 people that an Iowa victory in 2020 could propel him to win other states and eventually the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Now I don’t have to tell anybody in this room how important the Iowa caucus is,” Sanders said. “You set the tone. You set the pace for this entire election system.”

With Iowa’s caucuses scheduled for February 3, Sanders and the rest of the Democratic field will be spending a lot of time campaigning in Iowa this month.

Sanders and the other U.S. senators running in the presidential race could be forced to stay in Washington D.C. later this month and off the Iowa campaign trail because of the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.