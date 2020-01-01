Sanders Rings In The New Year With Rally In Des Moines

By 2 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a New Year's Eve rally in downtown Des Moines.
    Sen. Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a New Year's Eve rally in downtown Des Moines.
    Clay Masters / IPR

With 2020 comes a presidential election in November and the nominating process for the Democrats starts in just a little over a month in Iowa. Democratic candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a New Year’s Eve rally Tuesday night in downtown Des Moines.

Sanders narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in Iowa’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, 49.9 to 49.6.

Sanders told the crowd of more than 1,000 people that an Iowa victory in 2020 could propel him to win other states and eventually the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Now I don’t have to tell anybody in this room how important the Iowa caucus is,” Sanders said. “You set the tone. You set the pace for this entire election system.”

With Iowa’s caucuses scheduled for February 3, Sanders and the rest of the Democratic field will be spending a lot of time campaigning in Iowa this month. 

Sanders and the other U.S. senators running in the presidential race could be forced to stay in Washington D.C. later this month and off the Iowa campaign trail because of the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Tags: 
news
2020 Iowa Caucuses

Related Content

A Historic Shift For LGBTQ Policy

By & Dec 20, 2019

When Barack Obama ran for president in 2008, he defined marriage as “between a man and a woman." A decade later, that position would be almost unimaginable in this cycle’s Democratic presidential race. On the sixteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll talk about how the candidates are approaching LGBTQ policy. Plus, we’ll wade into the debate over whether Iowa is diverse enough to be first in the nation.


Parties Urge Iowans To Update Party Registration Ahead Of Caucuses

By 17 hours ago
Thomas Hawk via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/14471621099/

Iowa caucusgoers who update their party registration by December 31st will have an easier check-in process on caucus night. Both major parties are encouraging caucusgoers to make sure their information is current to avoid any further delays at their caucus locations.

Pete Buttigieg On His Experience, War In Afghanistan

By & 20 hours ago
Clay Masters / IPR

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself polling in Iowa in the top tier among U.S. senators and a former vice president. The soon-to-be former mayor is a Rhodes Scholar and a military veteran, among other things. Buttigieg talks about foreign policy and healthcare with IPR Caucus Land co-hosts Clay Masters and Kate Payne in late December.

Iowa Caucuses Go International: State Democratic Party Approves 99 Satellite Sites

By Dec 18, 2019
Reid Rosenberg / Flickr

The Iowa Democratic Party released a list of 99 satellite caucus locations Wednesday, paving the way for Iowans to participate in the state’s first in the nation caucuses in such faraway locations as Scotland and France. The expansion of sites inside and outside of Iowa is an unprecedented move as the state party works to make its notoriously complicated process more accessible.