Sam Sanders Is Making A New Kind Of Radio

Catch Sam Sander's conversation with Ben Kieffer

Sam Sanders is one of public radio’s freshest voices. Formerly a political reporter for NPR, Sanders now hosts "It’s Been a Minute," a radio show and podcast that explores the week’s biggest news stories alongside cultural interviews.

Sanders is coming to Iowa on May 9th for a live taping of "It’s Been a Minute" at Sheslow Auditorium on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. IPR’s Clay Masters and NPR’s Sarah McCammon will also join the show.

On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer chats news and culture with Sanders ahead of his Iowa vist.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the 7:00 p.m. program.