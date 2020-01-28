Reynolds Appoints Dana Oxley To Iowa Supreme Court

By 3 minutes ago
  • Dana Oxley speaks at the Iowa Capitol after Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed her to the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    Dana Oxley speaks at the Iowa Capitol after Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed her to the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Dana Oxley to the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday.

Oxley is an attorney with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids, where she is focused on civil appellate work, and most of her clients are small businesses. Before that, she clerked for a federal judge on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Oxley said she looks forward to serving the people of Iowa.

“I accept this appointment with great humbleness and honor,” Oxley said. “I promise to uphold the constitution and the laws of this great state, to decide cases fairly and impartially, and to administer justice to the best of my ability.”

This is the first time two women will simultaneously serve on the Iowa Supreme Court. Oxley joins Justice Susan Christensen, also appointed by the current governor.

Reynolds, a Republican, said it was hard to choose from the three names sent to her by the state judicial nominating commission. But she said she is very happy with her choice.

“She’s smart, she’s articulate, she’s hardworking,” Reynolds said. “She brings a breadth of experience to the court, especially with small business and her relationship with that, [and] working in the private sector.”

Reynolds said there should be more women in the courts, but said she does not make her decisions based on gender.

Oxley will fill a court vacancy left after the sudden death of Chief Justice Mark Cady in November.

Reynolds and Oxley said his legacy will be remembered.

“No one can replace Chief Justice Cady,” Oxley said. “But I will strive to emulate the kind spirit, the keen intellect, and the servant attitude that he brought to the role of an Iowa Supreme Court justice.”

This was Reynolds’ third Iowa Supreme Court appointment. She will get a fourth pick this year because Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins plans to retire in March.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Supreme Court
Kim Reynolds
courts

Related Content

Republican Senators Want Iowa Constitution To Say It Does Not Protect Abortion Rights

By Jan 16, 2020
jake chapman
John Pemble/IPR

This post was updated Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:38 a.m. 

The Iowa Constitution would be amended to say it does not protect abortion rights under a proposal advanced Thursday by Republicans on the Senate State Government Committee. 

Democrats voted against the proposal. It is now up to Republican leaders to decide if the measure will get a vote by the full Iowa Senate. 

Iowa Acting Chief Justice Urges Respect For Government Institutions In Speech To Lawmakers

By Jan 15, 2020
david wiggins
John Pemble / IPR

The acting chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court highlighted the importance of respecting government institutions in his Condition of the Judiciary speech before the Iowa Legislature Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins said he drew on the ideas of the late Chief Justice Mark Cady to talk about the respect the courts have for elected officials. He said both are set up to speak for the people of Iowa in different ways.

Hundreds Gather In Des Moines To Remember Iowa Chief Justice

By Nov 20, 2019
cady memorial service
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Hundreds of Iowans gathered at Drake University in Des Moines Wednesday to remember the life of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died of a heart attack Friday night at the age of 66.

Four speakers, friends and colleagues of Cady, described a kind, compassionate man who dedicated his life to fairness and justice.