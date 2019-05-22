Related Program: 
Rep. Cindy Axne Confronts Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin As Tariff Pressures Mount

By , & 4 minutes ago
  • U.S. Representative Cindy Axne (IA-03)
    Clay Masters/IPR file

Representative Cindy Axne (IA-03) grilled U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin at a House Financial Services Committee hearing this morning. The subject: how growing tarriff concerns may impact Iowans and other Americans. 

On this "politics day" edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Evan Renfro, assistant professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa and Steffen Schmidt, Lucken Endowed professor of political science at Iowa State University, for a look at some of the top political headlines of the week.

Topics of discussion including the growing concern over U.S. relations with Iran, the state of the 2020 race, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynold's veto of a measure aimed at limiting Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's ability to join multi-state lawsuits. 

