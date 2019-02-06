Rep. Cindy Axne Co-Sponsors Bill to Streamline Federal Grant-Making Process

Hear Ben Kieffer's conversation with Rep. Cindy Axne - River to River

Rural Iowa communities might be missing out on federal dollars that could help with economic development.

3rd District Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne says getting the money to communities that need it is one of her priorities during her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s co-sponsored a bill to streamline the federal grant-making process.

"What it will allow us to do is make sure that our local communities are tapping into those billions of dollars that, quite honestly, we’re leaving on the table," Axne says.

In this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer also asks the congresswoman about her views on health care reform, shutdown negotiations before the Feb. 15th deadline, and her priorities as a member of the House Agriculture and House Financial Services Committees.

“We need to make sure that the wealthy in this country are paying their fair share," she said. "It’s one of the issues I had with this current tax bill … It’s not right when working class families, when most small businesses, aren’t able to write off and have tax advantages, but large corporations and the wealthiest among us have that."