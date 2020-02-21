Religion - Vaccination - Redemption

  Iowa's Capitol during funnel week, when most bills must pass out of one chamber's full committee to remain viable for the rest of the session.
During funnel week, dozens of bills come before subcommittees hoping to make it past the committee level to stay in play for the rest of the session. One bill that would add clarity about “bona fide religious purpose” to Iowa Civil Rights Act of 1965 doesn't make it. Legislators say the language is too broad for it to advance. A bill requiring vaccination information to be on a child's death certificate passes a committee and is eligible for floor detate. And two bills about Iowa’s 41-year-old can and bottle redemption program come before subcommittees. One that would repeal the program does not make it past the funnel, but another that increases how much redemption centers receive does.

