Talk of Iowa

Reflection And Connection: A New Essay Collection Shares Stories and Advice

29 seconds ago
  • John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

In a world where it seems like everyone is incredibly busy, author Tracey Kelley would like us to slow down and be more present in our own lives.

In her latest collection of essays, "One Moment of a Single Day: Essays," Kelley explores interactions she has had with strangers  that seem mundane at a glance, but tjhat have had a significant impact on her mindset.  

"We all want to be seen, we all want to be heard, and we desperately want to be valued," she says. "What can we do to continue to help maintain a sense of a awareness and concern, and positivity for others?"

In these Talk of Iowa segments, host Charity Nebbe talks with Kelley, as well as the photographer, Lynne Kasey, whose work is featured in the collection.

Talk of Iowa
Books and Authors

