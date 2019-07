Listen to the limited edition podcast, Bike Shorts

After a week-long journey from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River, Host Ben Kieffer ends his first-hand narration of the 2019 RAGBRAI bike tour.

The final day of RABBRAI led Kieffer 65 miles to Keokuk, concluding with a tire dip in the river.

Later on, Kieffer reflects on the week with IPR producers Katelyn Harrop, Rick Brewer and Shirley Wang who made Bike Shorts happen.

Katherine Perkins also helped to produce Bike Shorts.