Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One Putting Mosquitoes On A Diet Might Help Stop Them From Biting Humans By Merrit Kennedy • 24 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / New research finds that feeding mosquitoes human diet drugs causes them to lose their taste for human blood for days. The researchers hope this could be used to reduce the spread of disease. TweetShareGoogle+Email