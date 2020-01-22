Proposal Would Allow County Attorneys To Gain More Gun Rights

By 1 minute ago
  • County attorneys and assistant county attorneys with a professional permit would have the same authority as security guards and private investigators to carry a gun in most places where firearms are banned.
    County attorneys and assistant county attorneys with a professional permit would have the same authority as security guards and private investigators to carry a gun in most places where firearms are banned.
    John Pemble / IPR file

A bill that would allow county attorneys and assistant county attorneys to apply for professional weapon permits is taking a step forward in the Iowa Legislature. With a professional permit they would have the same authority as security guards and private investigators to carry a gun in most places where firearms are banned.

Bret Lucas, an assistant Polk County attorney, helped draft the bill (SF 587) because he said it would allow him to better defend himself. At a subcommittee hearing Wednesday, he said he has received numerous death threats while prosecuting criminal cases.

“Sure, some of those are idle threats. It’s venting, things like that,” Lucas said. “But every now and then you come across an individual who truly causes you concern.”

Lucas said his regular concealed carry permit makes him vulnerable because he must leave his gun behind while going to and from buildings that ban firearms.

“I want to follow the law. I think this gives me the ability, or us the ability, to carry to places where we otherwise wouldn’t be able to,” Lucas said. “I don’t think it’s a huge gap that is being bridged but it’s a significant one.”

Even with a professional permit, county attorneys could not carry guns on school grounds and would have to follow the guidelines set by individual courthouses and courtrooms.

No one spoke against the bill, but Susan Daemen of the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association said county attorneys should be required to go through additional gun training in order to qualify.

“For a professional permit you do have to train every year and you have to qualify every year and we believe others that get that professional permit should be at the same standard,” Daemen said.

The members of the subcommittee advanced the bill to the full Senate Judiciary Committee with a recommended amendment that would require county attorneys applying for permits to go through training.

The bill is one of several proposals in the state Senate that would expand gun rights. Another proposal that is moving on to the judiciary committee would allow paramedics who work with SWAT teams to apply for professional weapon permits. Two others scheduled to come up in subcommittees Thursday would expand the right to carry weapons to areas outside of schools and workplaces.

Tags: 
2020 Legislative Session
Guns and gun rights
news

Related Content

Iowa Lawmakers Advance Vaping Restrictions

By 20 hours ago
vaping subcommittee
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Iowa lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday to ban vaping in restaurants, bars, and other public places where smoking is prohibited.

Amy McCoy is a lobbyist for the Iowa Department of Public Health, which proposed adding vaping to the state’s Smokefree Air Act.

“We’re still very concerned about what this means for the individuals who are exposed to the vapors,” McCoy said. “We would like to see more science happen on that before we see children and elderly and others who are immune compromised exposed. So this was put forward in an effort to protect public health.”

Iowa Governor Asks Lawmakers To Fund New School Violence Prevention Plan

By Jan 21, 2020
bayens
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

The state of Iowa is forming a new public safety bureau focused on preventing school violence, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday, but the plan depends on lawmakers allocating $2 million to fund it.

“News headlines about school shootings and threats at unsuspecting communities across America are becoming all too common,” Reynolds said. “And although those headlines don’t often involve schools in Iowa, we can’t wait until they do to act.”

Republican Senators Want Iowa Constitution To Say It Does Not Protect Abortion Rights

By Jan 16, 2020
jake chapman
John Pemble/IPR

Republican senators renewed their effort Thursday to amend the Iowa Constitution to say it does not protect a right to abortion.

Originally proposed around this time last year, the amendment is an attempt to undo a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that protects a fundamental right to abortion in the state.

Senators Consider Added Privacy Protections For Child Sexual Assault Victims

By Jan 21, 2020
John Pemble / IPR file

A proposal that would further protect the identities of children who are sexually assaulted or exploited is moving ahead in the Iowa Legislature.

Under the bill (SF 2005) from Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, assault victims who are kept anonymous during criminal trials could also have their privacy protected during related civil lawsuits. Also, a person who was abused as a minor would be able to hide their identity from the public if they report the incident to law enforcement as an adult.