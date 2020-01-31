President Trump Highlights Wins, Ignores The Iowa Caucuses In Des Moines Thursday

There are just three days until the Iowa caucuses and on Thursday night President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Des Moines at Drake University, where he focused his remarks on the general election.

Speaking for an hour and a half at the Knapp Center, President Trump didn't bring up his party's caucuses next week. Instead, he touted recent trade deals, spent time talking about his 2016 win and attacked his potential Democratic rivals in 2020.

"During this campaign season the good people of Iowa have had a front row seat of the lunacy and madness of the totally sick left. This is a radical sick people we’re dealing with," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke before Trump. At one point the president called Governor Kim Reynolds onto the stage, who did mention the Iowa caucuses, which start at 7 p.m. Monday.

"On February 3 we're gonna caucus. On November 3 we're gonna vote. And on November 4 we're going to celebrate four more years of President Trump!" Reynolds said.

The president does not face a significant threat from his GOP challengers, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, in Iowa's Republican caucuses.

Other early voting states like South Carolina and Nevada have called off their Republican nominating contests.