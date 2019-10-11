Related Program: 
Prepping Gardens For The First Freeze

By & & Jullia DiGiacomo 2 minutes ago
  • Iowa has been issued a freeze warning for tonight.
    Pat Kight / Flickr

The first freeze of the season is expected to occur in Iowa this weekend, ushering gardens across the state into a new phase. 

Ajay Nair, ISU associate professor and extension vegetable specialist, and Richard Jauron, ISU horticulture specialist, join Talk of Iowa  to discuss the best practices for preparing gardens through the upcoming dip in temperature. 

Nair says now is the last time to harvest any summer vegetables still growing in gardens, such as tomatoes or peppers. To prep for the next growing season, he also recommends cutting and tilling over the remains of vegetables plants and completely removing plants with blight or other illness. 

However, Jauron says strawberry plants do not have to be covered up yet to withstand the cold. They should be covered with straw once the temperature at night is consistently in the 20s, he says.

Later on in this weekly edition of 'Horticulture Day,' the experts answer questions from Iowans about the problems facing their plants and gardens. 

Guests:

  • Richard Jauron, Iowa State University horticulture extension specialist
  • Ajay Nair, Iowa State University associate professor and vegetable extension specialist
Talk of Iowa
Hort Day
Horticulture

The Science Behind Autumn's Colors

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Oct 4, 2019
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources / Creative Commons

 

Iowa's over one billion trees will soon break out with red, orange, yellow, or brown leaves,  depending on the species.

On this edition of ‘Horticulture Day,’ Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to breaks down how, when mand why the colors of fall emerge.

 

Late Summer Lawn Care

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Aug 30, 2019
smith.rickard / Creative Commons

Now is the ideal time to improve lawns before fall, according to Iowa State University Extension Turf Grass Specialist Adam Thoms. He recommends core aerating and applying a fall fertilizer soon to set up for a greener lawn next year.

Iowa State University Horticulture Extension Specialist Richard Jauron and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh also join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe on this edition of "Hort Day" to help listeners solve the issues with the plants and trees in their lives.

Ailments Plaguing Oak Trees

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Aug 23, 2019
Dan Bergstrom / Creative Commons

Although oak trees are uniquely suited to the Iowa climate and landscape, many suffer from a variety of ailments stemming from insects, fungal problems, and disease. 

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, the director of the Insect and Plant Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University, Laura Iles, explains common effects of insects on oak trees. She says that after dry weather lace bugs can contribute to the yellowing of leaves. Lace bugs can be identified as black spots underneath yellow leaves, but Iles says it isn't a major concern and recommends not worrying.