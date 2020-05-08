Related Program: 
River to River

The Power Of Poetry In Pandemic

By & 52 minutes ago
  • "I'm anxious, I'm reflective just like everyone else," says poet Crystal Stone. "Writing these poems helps me put my thoughts together, captures the moment, helps other people empathize with me."
    "I'm anxious, I'm reflective just like everyone else," says poet Crystal Stone. "Writing these poems helps me put my thoughts together, captures the moment, helps other people empathize with me."
    Aaron Burden / Unsplash

For Democrats, flipping the Senate seat held by Republican Joni Ernst is likely to be an uphill battle. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we take a look at the democratic challengers and the week's coronavirus news.

The program begins with IPR's Kate Payne talking about meatpacking facilities in Blackhawk county that have experienced widespread cases of COVID-19. Then we meet Tosha Rhoades of Mount Pleasant for our ongoing series following Iowans through the pandemic. We also hear from Erin Murphy of Lee Enterprises about Govenor Kim Reynolds' latest proclamation that partially reopens 22 more counties across the state.

IPR's politcal reporter Clay Masters previews his upcoming series of interviews with the four candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary, to go on to face Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November. The series begins on IPR's Morning Edition Monday, May 11.

The hour concludes with Crystal Stone, a poet and recent graduate of Iowa State University's MFA program in creative writing and envrionment, on the power of poetry amid the pandemic before we "groove into the weekend," with Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Kate Payne, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Tosha Rhoades, resident, Mount Pleasant
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, Lee Enterprises
  • Clay Masters, politcal reporter and Morning Edition host, IPR
  • Crystal Stone, poet and recent graduate of Iowa State University's MFA in creative writing and environment
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, IPR
Tags: 
River to River
News Buzz

Related Content

77 Counties Partially Reopen; Hog Farmers Face Crisis

By & May 1, 2020
Pascal Debrunner / Unsplash

Across the country, restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus are being loosened in some states. On this news buzz edition of River to River, we get a snapshot of the picture here in Iowa.

RAGBRAI 2020 Canceled, Iowa's Economic Forecast And Working From Home Security Concerns

By & Apr 24, 2020
Simon Connellan / Unsplash

The rash of coronavirus outbreaks in meatpacking plants across the country is causing alarm. On this edition of River to River, IPR’s Amy Mayer explains Iowa’s meat packing challenges. 

After Two Days On A Ventilator, Iowan Shares Story Of COVID-19 Survival

By & Apr 17, 2020
Courtesy of Larry Potter

After two weeks of hospitalization, Larry Potter became the first Iowan diagnosed with COVID-19 to be released from Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after spending time on a ventilator.