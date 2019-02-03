Poor Students More Likely To Play Football, Despite Brain Injury Concerns

Fears of brain injuries has deterred many parents and their children from choosing to play football.

After years of publicity about how dangerous football can be, football enrollment has declined 6.6 percent in the past decade, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Those who still play the sport are increasingly low-income students.

Over the past five years in Illinois, the proportion of high school football rosters filled by low-income boys rose nearly 25 percent – even as the number of players in the state has fallen by 14.8 percent over the same period, according to a story out this week from HBO's Real Sports.

This doesn't surprise Albert Samaha, a BuzzFeed News investigative reporter and author of "Never Ran, Never Will: Boyhood and Football in a Changing American Inner City."

Samaha spent two seasons embedded with the Mo Better Jaguar football program in Brownsville, a small Brooklyn neighborhood overburdened with poverty and crime. The program is for children ages 7-13, who are all aware of the risks of playing football, but play anyway.

"The reason that football is so valuable to them is the fact that it's still the sport that that's the most popular in America, that is getting the most money from high schools and colleges in America," Samaha said in an interview with NPR's Michel Martin on All Things Considered. "At a time when the educational gap continues to widen between low income, particularly black and brown kids, and higher income white kids, football offers a path to upward mobility that is not really available through any other extracurricular activity."

Many of the 10, 11, and 12-year olds who Samaha reported on told him that they were playing football not just for the chance of getting a college scholarship, but also for the chance to get financial aid for top private high schools in New York City.

Their hopes were reinforced by private high school coaches who attended Mo Better Jaguar football games and told the boys that if they played well enough, they could get a scholarship, and with that scholarship, avoid the student debt and poverty that so many in generations before them faced.

"Kids feel pressured to play football, it's rooted in the problem of education," Samaha said.

So why do so many low-income students choose football, and not a different, less dangerous, sport? Why not try for a baseball scholarship? Or soccer?

It's a numbers game.

The odds of getting a college scholarship for a man playing football at a NCAA or NAIA school is 43:1, according to MarketWatch, and football offers far more athletic scholarships at NCAA and NAIA schools than any other sport, numbering close to 26,000 per year.

At the high school level, schools are investing big money into football as well. One high school in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston, recently spent over 70 million dollars on a new state-of-the-art football stadium.

"As long as the money is going into this activity this is where the opportunities are going to be," Samaha said.

Additionally, unlike some sports, football has a relatively low barrier of entry of participation, because there are so many positions that rely on differing capabilities.

"Football unlike other sports doesn't require you to be a certain size or certain height," Samaha said. "You can sort of play it whether you're overweight whether you're underweight. It's sort of the most in some ways meritocratic of all the sports available for these opportunities."

But with the opportunity to achieve affordable higher education, playing football also brings the risk of long-term brain damage.

A report by the Journal of the American Medical Association, published in 2017, showed that in a study of 111 brains of deceased former National Football League players, 110 had evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE has been linked with repeated blows to the head, and can result in behavioral changes and cognitive decline.

Some of the behavioral side effects include difficulty with impulse control, aggression, emotional volatility and rage behavior. Extensive signs of CTE has been found in the brains of former NFL stars such as former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who hung himself in a prison cell while serving a life sentence for murder.

It's not just NFL players though. The same study showed that in the 202 brains examined across all levels of play, nearly 88 percent of all the brains, 177, had CTE.

Low-income students who choose to play football know about these risks, Samaha said, but have factored it into a bigger risk assessment calculation. For them, playing football is still worth the risk, because they're trying to avoid other dangers.

"It's a luxury to worry about these long-term, sort of abstract damages to these kids and their parents," Samaha said. "The risks are all around them — the risks of not going to high school, the risks of not making it into college, or the risks of of falling into kind of the street path that they'd seen other people around them fall into."

Football is their ticket out. But Samaha argues that America needs to reckon with the broader ethical implications of the sport.

"America's dual commitments to football and racial oppression have meant that the danger of the sport will increasingly fall on the shoulders of low income black and brown kids," Samaha said.

Meanwhile, he says, the money from the sport is mainly going to white coaches and white owners.

Samaha likened the disparity between the people who participate in football and the people who benefit to a "gladiatorial dichotomy."

Meanwhile, there has been no real decline in viewership for the sport. A 2017 Gallup poll showed that football still leads as America's favorite sport, with 37 percent of U.S. adults choosing it as their favorite sport to watch.

Millions are expected to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, including Samaha.

"I feel guilty about it but I watch every Sunday," he said. "I don't know how to reckon with that."

Sunday night, as millions look on, the players will inevitably clash in tangled lines of bodies on the field, perhaps risking a lot for a few yards — risking more to win.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to start the program with the ongoing controversy surrounding Virginia's Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. Political leaders from across the country have called upon him to resign after a racist photo surfaced Friday from his 1984 medical school yearbook. At first, Northam acknowledged being in the picture which shows a man in blackface standing next to another person in a Klansman costume, and he apologized. Then he said that, upon reflection, he was not the person in the photo, but admitted another incident when he did use blackface to imitate Michael Jackson in a dance contest. Among the prominent Democrats calling on Northam to step aside is his predecessor, former Governor Terry McAuliffe. And Governor McAuliffe is with us now. Governor, thanks so much for talking to us.

TERRY MCAULIFFE: Thank you, Michel. Good evening.

MARTIN: You were among the first to call on Governor Northam, who was also your lieutenant governor, and I presume your friend, to resign. That was even before he offered his explanation. But after you heard it, you say he still should step down. What makes his position so untenable in your view?

MCAULIFFE: Well, first, we are very, very good friends. We've worked very closely together. We had a great four years. We moved ahead on civil rights. He stood by me when I restored more (unintelligible) rights than any governor in American history and was sued by the Republicans. But, Michel, Friday, when that picture came out and when I first saw it, I said there's no way that that's Ralph in that picture. I couldn't - I was speechless. I felt like I'd been kicked in the gut. It was so offensive. And I knew it wasn't him. And then, as you know, at about 7 or 8 o'clock at night, he came out and said that he was one of the two people in the photo.

And at that point, to me, it was just untenable. You've lost the moral authority to lead. And then the next day, he came out and now said he wasn't. So I've never quite seen a process like this before. I can tell you, Michel, if that painting - that picture had been up, I would have said within seconds that's not me in the picture. It's not something you forget to be standing there with a blackface on and someone with a Ku Klux Klan robes on.

So we've got to move forward. Our state is in a very good position. We got to continue to go. But he's just going to have an impossible task now when everybody in the state has called for him to resign. We're in the middle of legislative session. Tuesday is a big day. The bills go back and forth. This is the time that the governor has to be leaning in. You have the Black Caucus who is adamant that he step down. They are going to give four speeches tomorrow on the capitol's floor asking him to step down. And Ralph is a decent, moral human being. He may have made a mistake 35 years, whatever it is, it's not clear. But the point is he knows what's in the best interests of Virginia.

MARTIN: Before these photos emerged, Governor Northam stepped into another controversy with comments about a bill in the Virginia legislature that would have loosened restrictions on third-trimester abortions. Anti-abortion activists and politicians all over the country reacted furiously to this, saying that he was endorsing infanticide. Is part of the reason that you're telling him he has to go is that he's proven himself to be incompetent as a standard bearer for Democrats trying to hold on to the middle ground in a swing state?

MCAULIFFE: No, I'm not. And, in fact, he's done a very good job getting Medicaid expansion done last year. But I can't really explain. There is no Democrat that I know that I have ever met who supports infanticide, not one. That's a pretty clear, easy thing to answer - did not support that bill. I don't know why it got to where it was, and the explanation was horrifying. So I - it's the two things together. But my whole issue was the issue of the photo, the Ku Klux Klanman and the individual with the blackface on that is so abhorrent. There's no way I could step into the shoes of those individuals who are so offended, members of the African-American community - I can't.

But I clearly understand the pain that this has caused so many people. And I'm just trying to find a way that we can move forward. We just had Charlottesville. We're coming up on the two-year anniversary, Michel, where a thousand people - white supremacists, neo-Nazis came into our state while I was governor. We worked hard. I told them to get the hell out of Virginia. You know, we've had to overcome a horrible history.

MARTIN: We only have a less than a minute left, so I just wanted to ask about you. I understand that you're considering a presidential run yourself, which is already a very crowded field. Are you still considering this? And in the 40 seconds we have left, what are the factors that weigh upon your decision-making here?

MCAULIFFE: Sure. I've said I'll make a decision by March 31. We did have - the last four years, making investments in education, took a large deficit, created a huge surplus, hundreds of thousands of new jobs. We built a new open and welcoming dynamic state. We need a president who, first of all, tells the truth, who is compassionate, who has empathy. This is what we did in Virginia. That's why I think governors, you know, we build roads, clean roads. Next president has to be someone who's laying out a practical, actionable agenda to move things forward.

MARTIN: We have to leave it there for now. That's the former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe. Governor, thanks so much for talking with us.

MCAULIFFE: Thanks, Michel. You bet. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.