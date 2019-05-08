Poll Shows Deep Partisan Divide Over Immigration; Other Issues Less Contentious

By 3 minutes ago
  • Some of the students who supervised Morningside College's annual public opinion survey.
    Some of the students who supervised Morningside College's annual public opinion survey.
    Katie Peikes / IPR

A western Iowa college has released results from a poll on some hot-button issues like immigration and legalizing recreational marijuana. More than 750 people answered public policy questions from the Col. Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside College in Sioux City.

Seventy-four percent of Republicans who answered the survey want the U.S. to reduce funding to cities that provide sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Only 16 percent of Democrats favor this. Ninety-two percent of Democrats who took the survey favor the U.S. developing a plan for people living illegally in the country to become citizens if they meet certain requirements over time. Of the Republicans who were polled, 60 percent favored developing a citizenship plan.

“It was just very surprising to me how much more in favor or opposed the different parties were," said Morningside sophomore Kalynn Manker at a Morningside news conference on Wednesday.

A group of 10 students supervised the poll alongside Valerie Hennings, a Morningside political science professor and the director of the center for civic engagement. They called people at random across the state between April 22 and May 2 and asked them questions. The interviews averaged almost 10 minutes.

The poll found 49 percent of the people who responded oppose legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa, while 48 percent are in favor.

More than half of the poll's respondents oppose expanding legal gambling in Iowa to include professional sports betting, while 39 percent want betting on professional sports legalized. A bill legalizing sports betting passed both the House and Senate this year, but it's unclear if Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign it.

Hennings said the poll's results could help elected officials better understand what Iowans think.

“This is a statewide poll and we’re hoping that this information can be used by all those different stakeholders to make better informed decisions about policies that affect the everyday lives of Iowans,” Hennings said.

This is the second year of the poll. Manker said she has done research on whether elected officials or political candidates are responding to it, by analyzing the results of the three gubernatorial debates held last fall between Reynolds and Democratic candidate Fred Hubbell.

Manker took top responses from what people believed were the most important issues facing Iowans, coded the gubernatorial debates and found the top few issues that Iowans prioritized “matched up fairly consistently” with what Reynolds and Hubbell spoke about.

“This isn’t evidence that they directly looked at our poll, but this is evidence that the gubernatorial candidates do take into account public opinion and they do speak a lot about what is important to Iowans,” Manker said.

The center plans to poll people again before the 2020 caucuses.

Tags: 
news
Higher Education
Laws and Policy

Related Content

Iowa Governor Signs Campus Free Speech Bill Into Law

By Mar 14, 2019
university of iowa
Vladimir Kulikov / Wikimedia Commons

This story was last updated at 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019. 

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday that she says protects free speech at public universities and community colleges in Iowa. 

"Our public universities and community colleges should always be places where ideas can be debated, built upon, and creative thoughts flourish without limits," Reynolds said in an emailed statement.

UI Releases Plan To Address Disparities, Promote Equity

By Apr 4, 2019

The University of Iowa released a plan Thursday to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the school. The strategy is based on a campus survey that found overall satisfaction among the UI community varies greatly according to demographics. University leaders have been working for two years to compile the data, analyze and draft a plan they say will improve campus culture for the better.

Iowa Wesleyan Attracts More Than A Dozen Partnership Proposals

By Feb 26, 2019
iowa wesleyan university
Kate Payne / IPR

Iowa Wesleyan University leaders say more than a dozen organizations are interested in partnering with the small, historic, private school in Mount Pleasant. Administrators are trying to build a new future, after the school nearly shut down late last year for lack of funds.